Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $80.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.