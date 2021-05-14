Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,200 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,705,000 after buying an additional 52,344 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 80,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,919.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

