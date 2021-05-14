Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,509,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,955,000 after acquiring an additional 478,938 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 919,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,057.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Clark sold 6,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $428,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,965. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 69.32%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.