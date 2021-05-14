Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,959 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $338,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,151 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $211.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.20.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.