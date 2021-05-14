Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,435 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $8,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Baxter International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 31,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Baxter International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 599,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 26,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.61%.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

