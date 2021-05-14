Palisade Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.