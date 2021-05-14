Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.48

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 20.48 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 18.78 ($0.25), with a volume of 1,651,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £362.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 20.48.

Pan African Resources Company Profile (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

