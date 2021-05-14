Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 6%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13. Approximately 9,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 450,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PARR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The company has a market cap of $781.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Par Pacific by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after purchasing an additional 59,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Par Pacific by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

