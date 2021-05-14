Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 7,063 Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

