Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,401 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

