Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 929,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $232,565,000 after buying an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,679,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $2,432,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $244.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.84 and a 200-day moving average of $246.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

