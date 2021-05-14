Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 7,233 VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,428 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

