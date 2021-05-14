Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Centene by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 31.7% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 238,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after buying an additional 57,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,626,390. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CNC opened at $68.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.77.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.