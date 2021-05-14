Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew D. Ross Sells 3,928 Shares

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $316.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.23. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,643,000 after purchasing an additional 58,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,136,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,909,000 after acquiring an additional 144,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $794,592,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,216,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,246,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

