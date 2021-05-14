Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $242 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.11 million.

PAYA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. 1,318,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,811. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.27 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paya in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.40.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

