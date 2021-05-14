Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Shares of PAYC opened at $308.93 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $233.27 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.55, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.