Payfair Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Payfair has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. Payfair has a total market capitalization of $23,420.29 and approximately $180.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Payfair coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00089997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $551.57 or 0.01092679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00071422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00113730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063322 BTC.

About Payfair

PFR is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 coins and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 coins. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PayFair is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Payfair

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

