PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Michael B. Yongue’s 10th Largest Position

Michael B. Yongue grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.7% of Michael B. Yongue’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 14.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after buying an additional 41,398 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.8% during the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 23.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 384,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,423,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $240.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.06. The company has a market cap of $282.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.02 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist raised their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

