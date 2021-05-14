PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Trimmed by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,801 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 1.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 8,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,913,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.42. 31,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,955,846. The company has a market capitalization of $285.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.06.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock worth $68,128,083 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

