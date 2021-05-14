PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Announces Earnings Results

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PDS Biotechnology stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.65. 1,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. PDS Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDSB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.27.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

