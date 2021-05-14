Peerplays Price Up 20% Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded up 36.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Peerplays has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $345.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00084960 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.00614727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00236844 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005093 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $567.12 or 0.01105589 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.39 or 0.01195805 BTC.

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peerplays is The Gaming Blockchain, disrupting the global gaming industry with a new paradigm of fairness, transparency, speed, and security. Peerplays uses Graphene technology and *Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to provide the fastest, most decentralized blockchain consensus model available today. Learn more about this world-leading blockchain at www.peerplays.com. *A move to Gamified Proof of Stake (GPoS) is currently in progress. “

Buying and Selling Peerplays

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

