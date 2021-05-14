Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $95.29 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.04. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,361.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,032,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

