Pembina Pipeline’s (PBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a $40.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

PBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered Pembina Pipeline from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of $20.09 and a 52 week high of $32.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.1723 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

