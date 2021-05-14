Pendle Hits Market Cap of $30.50 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Pendle has a total market cap of $30.50 million and approximately $47,604.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003642 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00090458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.88 or 0.00601911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.75 or 0.00233224 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $582.78 or 0.01154333 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $612.62 or 0.01213437 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,582,875 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.

