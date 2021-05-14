PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

NYSE:PMT opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,880.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.29. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,396,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,571,000 after buying an additional 667,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,030,000 after acquiring an additional 140,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $22,037,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,250,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,519,000 after buying an additional 107,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,201,000 after purchasing an additional 560,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.