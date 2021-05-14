People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) EVP Sells $75,840.00 in Stock

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) EVP Mark F. Herron sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $75,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PBCT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $19.20. 152,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566,755. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 414.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in People’s United Financial by 218.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

