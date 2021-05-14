Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $375.56 million.

Shares of PERI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,209. The company has a market cap of $492.55 million, a PE ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Perion Network will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.71.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

