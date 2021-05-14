Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Simmons downgraded shares of Persimmon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Persimmon from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. Persimmon has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.64.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

