Peter Maag Sells 26,293 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Peter Maag sold 26,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,812,639.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 412,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,455,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Maag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $733,200.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total transaction of $1,532,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $724,000.00.

On Friday, March 5th, Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $612,900.00.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.58 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 11.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDNA. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of CareDx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 45,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

