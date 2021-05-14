PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $15.50 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.58.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in PG&E by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

