PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ PHAS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.71. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PHAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

