Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 6,264.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,498 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PM traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $98.13. The stock had a trading volume of 25,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,039. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $98.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

