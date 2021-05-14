Philip Pyle Sells 15,000 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

GATO opened at $11.40 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GATO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

