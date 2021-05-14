PhoenixDAO Price Tops $0.16 (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $763,299.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00088748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00020614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $521.54 or 0.01057093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00067382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00111997 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00060314 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,595,770 coins. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

