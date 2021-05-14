Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 319,255 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 319,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,473,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 125.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.