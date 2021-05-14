Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $32.61 Million Investment in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 577,454 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,609,000. FLIR Systems accounts for approximately 1.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FLIR Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,047,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.05. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $467.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $555,288.00. Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,124 shares of company stock valued at $21,199,715 over the last 90 days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

