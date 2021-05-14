Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 100,804 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,804 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI opened at $93.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

