Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 127,135 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,135 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $9,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on Equitable in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Insiders sold a total of 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

