Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GATX by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,592,000 after purchasing an additional 233,111 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,733,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $100.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX Co. has a 12-month low of $51.62 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.17 million. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

In other GATX news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $2,843,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $249,025.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,329 shares of company stock worth $6,815,526. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

