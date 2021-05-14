Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,147.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock worth $4,418,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

RJF opened at $131.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.36.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

