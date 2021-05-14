Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in General Electric by 10.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,363,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 222,365 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in General Electric by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in General Electric by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 226,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GE stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $113.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

