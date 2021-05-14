Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $16.69 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,465 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 44,626 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 21,563 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $178.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.53 and its 200 day moving average is $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $99.66 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.03.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

