Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 485.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after purchasing an additional 466,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews International during the fourth quarter worth about $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,577,000 after purchasing an additional 308,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Matthews International news, Director David A. Schawk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MATW opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a positive return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

