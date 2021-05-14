Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Financialcorp IN raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $892,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $71.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.72. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $76.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.