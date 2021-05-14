Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ADE LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.72. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $76.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.