Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Align Technology by 599.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,263 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after purchasing an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,838,000 after purchasing an additional 261,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total transaction of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,119. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $553.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $578.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.56 and a 52-week high of $647.20. The company has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

