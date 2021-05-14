Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSM opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.76.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.76%.

In other news, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

