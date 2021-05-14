Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 18.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,613 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,266 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 22.5% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2,703.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on IART. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $1,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,973. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,091,687 shares of company stock worth $74,779,686. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $70.65 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $42.12 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.