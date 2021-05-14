Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.33 and its 200 day moving average is $132.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $194.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.76%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

