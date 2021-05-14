Pillar Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 14th. During the last week, Pillar has traded 10% higher against the dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a total market cap of $18.75 million and $15,492.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00093190 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00020063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.54 or 0.01194511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00113774 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00064045 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.